General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘gray machines’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

The Senate cast the final vote for House Bill 594 Tuesday afternoon, and it passed 29 to 6.

Gray machines are similar to slot machines. Supporters of the machines say they’re different from slot machines because they require the player to do more than push a button.

