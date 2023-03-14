General Assembly passes bill to ban ‘gray machines’

"Skill games" in a convenience store. (File image)
"Skill games" in a convenience store.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The General Assembly has sent a bill banning “gray machines” to Governor Andy Beshear’s desk.

The Senate cast the final vote for House Bill 594 Tuesday afternoon, and it passed 29 to 6.

Gray machines are similar to slot machines. Supporters of the machines say they’re different from slot machines because they require the player to do more than push a button.

