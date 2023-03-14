Georgetown stays alive with 74-60 win over Langston
Tigers advance to NAIA quarterfinals
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKYT) - Georgetown College, making a record 32nd-consecutive appearance in the NAIA National Tournament, advanced out of the round of 16 on Tuesday with a 74-60 win over second-seeded Langston (31-3).
The Tigers (29-5) fell behind by 10 points in the first half, but rallied to grab a 27-22 lead at the half. Georgetown closed out the first half on a 15-0 run.
Kyran Jones led the Tigers with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Ohmer finished with 17.
Georgetown, the three-seed in the Duer Quadrant, will face top-seeded Grace (Ind.) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The Tigers are making their 42nd appearance in the NAIA tournament, which is a national record.
