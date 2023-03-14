Georgetown stays alive with 74-60 win over Langston

Tigers advance to NAIA quarterfinals
Kyran Jones leads Georgetown College to a 74-60 win over Langston in the NAIA National...
Kyran Jones leads Georgetown College to a 74-60 win over Langston in the NAIA National Tournament.(Georgetown College)
By Steve Moss
Mar. 14, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WKYT) - Georgetown College, making a record 32nd-consecutive appearance in the NAIA National Tournament, advanced out of the round of 16 on Tuesday with a 74-60 win over second-seeded Langston (31-3).

The Tigers (29-5) fell behind by 10 points in the first half, but rallied to grab a 27-22 lead at the half. Georgetown closed out the first half on a 15-0 run.

Kyran Jones led the Tigers with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Jake Ohmer finished with 17.

Georgetown, the three-seed in the Duer Quadrant, will face top-seeded Grace (Ind.) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Tigers are making their 42nd appearance in the NAIA tournament, which is a national record.

