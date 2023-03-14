Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - These flakes will be flying through midday.

The cold lingers all day long while the flakes will stop flying during the afternoon. Roads will become clear as the sun comes up and helps to melt any ice or snow that has accumulated in the region. Don’t expect a big warm-up out there today. We’ll hover in the upper-30s and low-40s for your daytime highs.

Temperatures will briefly spike on Wednesday and Thursday. You will see highs reach the 50-degree mark on Wednesday. It is below average for this time of year but it is still a better day than what we have had so far this week. By Thursday, those numbers will look even better by reaching the upper-50s and low-60s. These numbers put us right around and just above normal.

Another front will plow in on Friday. The timing of that front will likely mean our actual highs will occur early in the morning and then fall throughout the day. Those chilly showers clear out and another batch of snow could blow in Friday night & Saturday morning.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.