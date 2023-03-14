Kentucky Senate committee passes medicinal cannabis bill

Kentucky Senate committee passes medicinal cannabis bill
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers took a big step forward for those who want medical cannabis legalized in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 47 was not only heard in a Senate committee, but it passed that panel with a final tally of 8 to 3. The Senate chamber of the Kentucky legislature had not before heard a bill related to cannabis.

PREVIOUS: Kentucky Senate to take up bill on medicinal cannabis for first time

If made law, it would allow medical cannabis to be used for cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, and other conditions approved by the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research.

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, cast a decisive “yes” vote that resulted in the room erupting in applause.

“I vote yes, and I want to explain my vote. I have been a longtime opponent of legislation pertaining to marijuana, but I believe Senator West has done a fantastic job limiting the number of afflictions,” Sen. Thayer said.

The bill will now go to the full Senate. It is not clear when that will take place. After Tuesday, there are just four more legislative days, two this week and two after a veto session.

Supporters say if they can get it approved in the Senate, it will definitely pass the House.

The bill only allows medical marijuana to be taken in a pill or some kind of edible form. Smoking is not allowed.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky House committee passes ‘parental rights bill’
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Latest News

A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday...
‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off