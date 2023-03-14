Kentucky Senate committee passes medicinal cannabis bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers took a big step forward for those who want medical cannabis legalized in Kentucky.

Senate Bill 47 was not only heard in a Senate committee, but it passed that panel with a final tally of 8 to 3. The Senate chamber of the Kentucky legislature had not before heard a bill related to cannabis.

If made law, it would allow medical cannabis to be used for cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, chronic nausea, and other conditions approved by the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research.

Senator Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, cast a decisive “yes” vote that resulted in the room erupting in applause.

“I vote yes, and I want to explain my vote. I have been a longtime opponent of legislation pertaining to marijuana, but I believe Senator West has done a fantastic job limiting the number of afflictions,” Sen. Thayer said.

The bill will now go to the full Senate. It is not clear when that will take place. After Tuesday, there are just four more legislative days, two this week and two after a veto session.

Supporters say if they can get it approved in the Senate, it will definitely pass the House.

The bill only allows medical marijuana to be taken in a pill or some kind of edible form. Smoking is not allowed.

