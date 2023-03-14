Police searching for missing 2-month-old; warrants out for woman’s arrest

The Ashland Police department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on...
The Ashland Police department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.(Ashland Police Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – The Ashland Police Department announced on Tuesday they are searching for a woman and a missing 2-month-old.

The department says warrants are out for the arrest of Kayla Simpson, 27, on charges of custodial interference and wanton endangerment.

According to Ashland Police, Simpson and the 2-month-old, Mylee, are from Pike County, Kentucky and walked away from a facility in the 2200 block of Central Avenue around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

Simpson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a royal blue shirt with a pierced left upper lip, officers say.

Officials report a light-colored pick-up truck was seen leaving the facility around the same time and was last seen travelling the wrong way on Central Ave.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky House committee passes ‘parental rights bill’
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Latest News

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday...
‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Colder temperatures stick around
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cold with some snow
Silicon Valley Bank collapses after failing to raise capital
Will the Silicon Valley bank collapse impact Kentuckians?
Sports betting
Sports betting bill passes Ky. House, advances to Senate