Report: UK assistant K.T. Turner leaving for head coaching job at UT-Arlington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky assistant basketball coach K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that Turner is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at UT Arlington.

Sources: Kentucky's K.T. Turner is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at UT Arlington. Official announcement expected soon. Deep Texas roots. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 13, 2023

Before this season, Turner served as an assistant at Oklahoma for one season and an assistant at Texas and SMU for seven seasons. UT-Arlington will be Turner’s first head coach job.

There is speculation that John Calipari could reach out to one of his former Memphis assistants to fill the vacancy left by Turner. Josh Pastner, who served as the head coach at Georgia Tech for seven seasons, was just fired this week.

