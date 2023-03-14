Report: UK assistant K.T. Turner leaving for head coaching job at UT-Arlington

K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season
K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season.
K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season.(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky assistant basketball coach K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that Turner is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at UT Arlington.

Before this season, Turner served as an assistant at Oklahoma for one season and an assistant at Texas and SMU for seven seasons. UT-Arlington will be Turner’s first head coach job.

There is speculation that John Calipari could reach out to one of his former Memphis assistants to fill the vacancy left by Turner. Josh Pastner, who served as the head coach at Georgia Tech for seven seasons, was just fired this week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good

Latest News

March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky earns 6 seed in NCAA Tournament
Kentucky finds a way to win in extra innings for critical road victory
Resilient Wildcats outlast Southern Illinois in 10 innings
Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures