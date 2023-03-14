Safety tips for students traveling during spring break

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many students will travel near and far for spring break, and there are ways they can stay safe while doing so and ways parents can stay informed.

As students venture off to their spring break destinations, University of Kentucky police chief Joe Monroe says aside from having situational awareness, it is key that students do their homework on where they’re traveling.

“What are some of the things going on in that area as well as what are some of the cautions that you need to take if you’re going there,” said Chief Monroe.

Leigh Sorrell’s 20-year-old son is spending the break in Florida with friends.

“I just told him make sure that you know what you’re doing and don’t do anything if you don’t think it’s right,” said Sorrell.

Sorrell says she knows her son’s itinerary for the trip, and if anything happened, she’d most likely be alerted through her Life360 app. it connects her to her son’s GPS on his phone.

“It shows where they stop at. It shows if they have an emergency, and it even notifies me if they’ve had an emergency,” said Sorrell.

“With an app like Life360 or UK Alert, you want to make sure that you are understanding that that is there for your safety,” said Chief Monroe.

Chief Monroe says they also remind students of the financial crimes that are out there.

“A lot of times you see students that are using debit cards, but what happens is they use those debit accounts while they’re on their trip and they get scammed,” said Chief Monroe.

Chief Monroe also says they should also follow the buddy system, bring locks for their luggage and belongings and keep their cell phone charged at all times.

Students are on spring break until March 18.

