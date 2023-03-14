Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Snow and ice caused traffic problems throughout the morning in the Lexington area on Tuesday.

Police say a semi overturned on I-75 and hit a cruiser.

No one was in the cruiser when it happened.

No one in the semi was hurt.

In total, the Lexington Police Dept. says officers responded to dozens of incidents between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. That includes 27 crashes.

There were no serious injuries.

Lexington’s emergency winter weather plan is also in effect.

Shelters will have increased capacity for the homeless. Some facilities will have space overnight, including Arbor Youth and the Catholic Action Center.

Lextran buses will offer free rides to any shelter that’s on a normal route.

