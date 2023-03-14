Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian...
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian Higgins. Higgins, a Wisconsin man who made a surveillance drive past the home of Michigan's governor during a scheme to kidnap her in 2020, is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea, records show.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A Wisconsin man who drove past the vacation home of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a scheme to kidnap her in 2020 is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea, records show.

Brian Higgins is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Antrim County court in Bellaire, Michigan.

Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is one of five men charged in northern Michigan with providing material support for an act of terrorism. It wasn’t immediately known if he has been offered a deal with a lesser charge.

Higgins’ attorney declined to comment Tuesday. The attorney general’s office acknowledged only that a hearing was scheduled.

A plea of guilty or no contest would be a big victory for state prosecutors. Three men in a separate but related trial were found guilty in Jackson County in October and are serving long prison terms.

The main Whitmer kidnapping conspiracy was charged in federal court in Grand Rapids. The U.S. Justice Department got convictions against four men there, including leaders Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, though two men were acquitted.

Higgins trained with members of the conspiracy at a “kill house” in a remote hunting area, according to evidence. On that same weekend, in September 2020, he drove with others to scout Whitmer’s vacation home in Elk Rapids. She wasn’t there at the time.

Despite some confusion over the address, “Higgins drove by the governor’s residence and recorded it on the dashcam of his vehicle,” prosecutors said in a court filing.

“Higgins noted that he had seen some apartments nearby the governor’s residence and suggested that they could rent some of them as a safehouse of sorts,” prosecutors said.

Informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group, recording conversations and gathering evidence. The plot was broken up in fall 2020, and Whitmer was not physically harmed.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky House committee passes ‘parental rights bill’
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Latest News

Art Center of the Bluegrass
Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for Art Center of the Bluegrass expansion
A roadway caution sign is seen as motorists commute during a winter snow storm Tuesday, March...
Northeast winter storm knocks out power, closes schools
Eduardo Troche-Rodriguez
Fla. murder suspect arrested in Lexington
FILE - This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that...
Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust