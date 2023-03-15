Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Strong Cold Front Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is blowing into the region today and Thursday, but this isn’t a sign of a pattern change. As a matter of fact, this winter pattern has locked in and will linger deep into spring.

Temps this morning are 20-25 for many areas with a recovery into the 45-50 degree range this afternoon.

Thursday is a windy and milder day with temps approaching 60 for highs. Clouds will increase ahead of a potent cold front arriving on Friday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect with this:

  • The front sweeps in from west to east Friday.
  • Widespread rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible ahead of the front.
  • Wind gusts along and ahead of the front may reach 40mph-50mph at times.
  • Temps crash from west to east Friday. Temps are into the 50s ahead of the front and reach the 30s after it passes.
  • The weekend will feature a few flurries or snow showers on Saturday.
  • Temps are in the 30s for highs with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.
  • Wind chills are way down this weekend and may bottom out around 10 degrees early Sunday.

Temps look to rebound into early next week.

