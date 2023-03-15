Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Strong Cold Front Ahead
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is blowing into the region today and Thursday, but this isn’t a sign of a pattern change. As a matter of fact, this winter pattern has locked in and will linger deep into spring.
Temps this morning are 20-25 for many areas with a recovery into the 45-50 degree range this afternoon.
Thursday is a windy and milder day with temps approaching 60 for highs. Clouds will increase ahead of a potent cold front arriving on Friday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect with this:
- The front sweeps in from west to east Friday.
- Widespread rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible ahead of the front.
- Wind gusts along and ahead of the front may reach 40mph-50mph at times.
- Temps crash from west to east Friday. Temps are into the 50s ahead of the front and reach the 30s after it passes.
- The weekend will feature a few flurries or snow showers on Saturday.
- Temps are in the 30s for highs with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.
- Wind chills are way down this weekend and may bottom out around 10 degrees early Sunday.
Temps look to rebound into early next week.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.