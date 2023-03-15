Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Strong Cold Front Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Better weather is blowing into the region today and Thursday, but this isn’t a sign of a pattern change. As a matter of fact, this winter pattern has locked in and will linger deep into spring.

Temps this morning are 20-25 for many areas with a recovery into the 45-50 degree range this afternoon.

Thursday is a windy and milder day with temps approaching 60 for highs. Clouds will increase ahead of a potent cold front arriving on Friday. Here’s a breakdown of what to expect with this:

The front sweeps in from west to east Friday.

Widespread rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible ahead of the front.

Wind gusts along and ahead of the front may reach 40mph-50mph at times.

Temps crash from west to east Friday. Temps are into the 50s ahead of the front and reach the 30s after it passes.

The weekend will feature a few flurries or snow showers on Saturday.

Temps are in the 30s for highs with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.

Wind chills are way down this weekend and may bottom out around 10 degrees early Sunday.

Temps look to rebound into early next week.

