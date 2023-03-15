Garrard County Food Pantry looking for new home

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The building owner of the Garrard County Food Bank is selling the property, forcing the food bank to find a new home.

It’s the latest hurdle the non-profit has faced after the building caught fire in November of 2021, destroying its original home.

Pantry director Scott Cash says the facility is very important to the community.

“There’s a great need in our community, and the numbers keep growing,” Cash said.

Cash says God’s Pantry Food Bank dropped off a million pounds of food to the facility last year.

What’s the next move?

“We’re not going to quit if push comes to shove,” Cash said. “We’ll do like we did when we had the fire. We’ll operate out of the back of my truck. We’ll do it in the parking lot somewhere.”

Those receiving food will have to adjust.

“You can’t tell people, ‘hey, can you stop the hunger just in time for us to get a building or a place to go? You know you can do without something to eat for 30 to 60 days.’ That’s not an option,” said Yates.

Cash is looking for stability and help from the community.

“We want a location where we can not be moved, you know, since I’ve been doing this, we’ve had seven locations we’ve had to pick up and move from,” Cash said.

Cash says the price tag for a new building will cost between $250,000 to $300,000.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.