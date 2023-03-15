Good Question: Why hasn’t the state widened US 25 between Spurr Rd & Ironworks Rd?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is a road thousands of our viewers take every day. One of them had a Good Question about U.S. 25.

For today’s Good Question Andy asks, with the population explosion in Georgetown and the large number of people that live there and work in Lexington, why hasn’t the state widened U.S. 25 between Spurr Rd. & Ironworks Rd.?

We checked with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and they tell us there are plans to improve parts of that road.

Spokesperson Natasha Lacy told us the final plans are completed for that section of U.S. 25. They are working right now to clear the environmental phase by the end of the month.

Because of funding, the project will be in two sections.

They have requested right-of-way acquisition funds for the section between Kearny Road and Ironworks. The current plan is to begin on this right-of-way phase during the spring, basically acquiring the property necessary to widen that road.

We don’t have a final timeline of when they expect to be finished, but they say it is a priority.

