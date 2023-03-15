Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A brief temperature spike

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will come up for a couple of days. We’ll likely reach the 50s and 60s during this time.

Remember the warmth that was with us in February? It was such a nice time for folks in Kentucky! You’ll get a little taste of those warmer temperatures on Wednesday & Thursday. This won’t be the record-breaking warmth that we saw a few times last month. It will, however, be warmer than we have experienced at times this week. The first part of the warm-up will feature highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. The windy and mild air is here Thursday with highs in the 60s.

Another potent cold front will arrive here on Friday. It makes its way through the region during the daytime hours. As this happens we will drop from the 50s to the 40s by that afternoon. This comes with some showers blowing through the region. It is a messy forecast on Friday.

Take care of each other!

