Kentucky prison officer convicted of writing false reports about assaults on inmates

(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - A federal jury convicted a Kentucky prison officer for writing false reports about assaults on inmates, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Kevin Pearce was acquitted on other charges of ordering other prison employees to write false reports and violating an inmate’s rights by assaulting him.

Pearce and two other officers, Samuel Patrick and Clinton Pauley, were charged in connection to assaults on inmates in 2021 at the federal prison in Martin County.

Pauley and Patrick have already pleaded guilty.

