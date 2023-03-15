KHSAA boys’ Sweet 16 kicks off at Rupp Arena

Basketball fans from all across the state are heading to Rupp Arena to watch what they say is...
Basketball fans from all across the state are heading to Rupp Arena to watch what they say is some of the best high school basketball.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament is underway in Lexington.

Basketball fans from all across the state are heading to Rupp Arena to watch what they say is some of the best high school basketball. They say it proves that Kentucky is one of the biggest basketball states in the country.

Woodford County played Jeffersontown to tip off the tournament.

The Woodford County Yellowjackets got stung just before the tournament when high winds left some players without power for days. However, it didn’t stop loyal fans from cheering in the front row.

RELATED: Team overcomes adversity from power outages to secure Sweet 16 berth at Rupp

When hundreds of fans flooded the big blue arena, there weren’t just students and parents. Fans like Gary and Cathy Brunker drive over from Cynthiana every year just to enjoy the atmosphere.

After four quarters and overtime, the Woodford County Yellowjackets are moving on after their first Sweet 16 appearance in over 30 years.

Fans say, regardless of the score, they are happy to be out here and enjoy the atmosphere at Rupp.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
Missing 2-month-old found; mother in custody
A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
Senate Bill 47 was not only heard in a Senate committee, but it passed that panel with a final...
Kentucky Senate committee passes medicinal cannabis bill

Latest News

The University of Kentucky Hockey Club is headed to the national championships.
UK hockey team headed to national championships
Kyran Jones leads Georgetown College to a 74-60 win over Langston in the NAIA National...
Georgetown stays alive with 74-60 win over Langston
K.T. Turner is leaving the Wildcats’ program after just one season.
Report: UK assistant K.T. Turner leaving for head coaching job at UT-Arlington
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament