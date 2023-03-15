KHSAA boys’ Sweet 16 kicks off at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Sweet 16 boys basketball tournament is underway in Lexington.

Basketball fans from all across the state are heading to Rupp Arena to watch what they say is some of the best high school basketball. They say it proves that Kentucky is one of the biggest basketball states in the country.

Woodford County played Jeffersontown to tip off the tournament.

The Woodford County Yellowjackets got stung just before the tournament when high winds left some players without power for days. However, it didn’t stop loyal fans from cheering in the front row.

When hundreds of fans flooded the big blue arena, there weren’t just students and parents. Fans like Gary and Cathy Brunker drive over from Cynthiana every year just to enjoy the atmosphere.

After four quarters and overtime, the Woodford County Yellowjackets are moving on after their first Sweet 16 appearance in over 30 years.

Fans say, regardless of the score, they are happy to be out here and enjoy the atmosphere at Rupp.

