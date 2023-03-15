Pulaski Co. family asking for help after losing everything in fire

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A house fire devastated a couple in Pulaski County this past weekend. And now the family is asking the community for help.

Saturday morning was a scary one for J.C. New and his wife when a house fire started, and J.C. had to fight to get his amputee wife out of the house.

“I got my wife out on the front porch, and she was I drug her out of the house on the front porch and was trying to get her into a wheelchair, and I just couldn’t lift her,” said J.C.

Despite losing everything, the couple is most grateful for the people that were in the area at the time of the fire who saved their lives.

“One of the boys from the Bronston Fire Department, Daniel was his name; he was an angel sent because I guess if it hadn’t been for him, neither one of us would have made it out,” said J.C. “There was another lady that was an angel. I don’t know her name or where she comes from. But I’d love to meet her again.”

Now, the family of the victims and the fire department are asking people to give back to a man and his wife who have given so much to the community.

“I just encourage you all. He has been a Kentucky Colonel. He was one of them that actually started the Bronston Fire Department. He goes above and beyond the call for every citizen in Pulaski and Wayne County that he can touch,” said J.C.’s daughter-in-law Tammy New.

“And I think it would be nice for the community to return the favor to support them in a time of need,” said Bronston Fire Chief David Gross.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

