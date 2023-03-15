Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested

The suspect in a Kentucky human trafficking case has been arrested.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Kentucky human trafficking case has been arrested.

According to the London Police Department, officers arrested 35-year-old Shawn Smith on Sunday night after pulling him over for driving with a cracked windshield.

London police say Smith was wanted for human trafficking in a case out of Harlan County.

They arrested Smith on charges of human trafficking, violation of an emergency protective order, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

