Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Kentucky human trafficking case has been arrested.

According to the London Police Department, officers arrested 35-year-old Shawn Smith on Sunday night after pulling him over for driving with a cracked windshield.

London police say Smith was wanted for human trafficking in a case out of Harlan County.

They arrested Smith on charges of human trafficking, violation of an emergency protective order, and operating on a suspended or revoked license.

