Woodford Co. survives with OT win in Sweet 16

Jackets will face Elizabethtown on Friday in Rupp Arena
Woodford Co. advances in the Boys' Sweet 16 after an overtime win against Jeffersontown on...
Woodford Co. advances in the Boys' Sweet 16 after an overtime win against Jeffersontown on Wednesday.(KHSAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Co. survived its opening-round game of the Boys’ Sweet 16 on Wednesday with a 60-57 overtime over Jeffersontown.

The game was tied at 52 at the end of regulation.

Santonio Waide led the winners with 15 points. Jasper Johnson chipped in 13.

Woodford Co. (21-12) advances to face Elizabethtown on Friday in Rupp Arena. Tip is set for 11 a.m.

The Yellow Jackets are making their first appearance in the Boys’ Sweet 16 since 1986. The last time a team from Woodford Co. won a state tournament game was back in 1937, when Midway defeated Inez, 30-22.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

