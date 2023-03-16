Cats prepare take on Friars in 1st round of NCAA tournament

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKYT) - The road to the NCAA National Championship in Houston for the Kentucky Wildcats will begin at the Greensboro Coliseum in North Carolina Friday night.

Thursday is practice day for the Cats as they prepare to take on the Providence Friars.

For folks who might be coming from Kentucky, our crew took the route through West Virginia and they say it was an easy six and half hour trip. However, construction will slow you down. So, be prepared for that.

We’ll be having special coverage from Greensboro Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. on the CW Lexington or you can watch live above. Coach John Calipari and other Wildcats are expected to speak at a pre-game news conference.

UK’s matchup against Providence starts Friday at 7:10 p.m. on WKYT.

