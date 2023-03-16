Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Strong Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is by far and away the best weather day of the week as we get set for another cold front to slam in here on Friday. That brings more in the way of frigid temps for the weekend and will be introduced by rain and gusty winds.

Temps out there today will reach the upper 50s to middle 60s. Clouds and winds will both increase this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves closer from the west. Rain will move into western Kentucky.

Here’s a breakdown of how the front plays out:

Widespread rain and a rumble of thunder will be possible ahead of the front late tonight and Friday morning.

Wind gusts along and ahead of the front may reach 40mph-50mph at times.

Temps crash from west to east Friday. Temps are into the 50s ahead of the front and reach the 30s after it passes.

The weekend will feature a few flurries or snow showers on Saturday.

Temps are in the 30s for highs with lows dropping into the upper teens and low 20s by Sunday morning.

Wind chills are way down this weekend and may bottom out around 10 degrees early Sunday.

The pattern behind this looks like it keeps the southern storm system to our southeast into the middle of next week, allowing temps to respond with some pleasant days.

