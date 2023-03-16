Fate of bill that would restrict drag shows up in the air

Drag protests to Senate Bill 115
Drag protests to Senate Bill 115(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would restrict drag performances doesn’t have enough readings in the House to legally pass this session. However, one lawmaker is trying to find a way to bring it back.

Senate Bill 115 from Republican Senator Lindsey Tichenor passed the Senate but now does not have the necessary number of readings in the House to get full passage before the veto break.

Though many people believed the bill to be dead on arrival, Republican Representative Josh Calloway added an amendment to Senate Bill 5, or the “parental rights bill,” that mirrors SB 115.

If this amendment is adopted by a majority of the House and is passed, the Senate would need to concur with the changes for it to gain full passage.

Like the original bill, the amendment would prohibit drag performances from taking place in public spaces or on private property where a child is present. It said a first offense would be a class C misdemeanor, a second offense would be a class A misdemeanor and subsequent offenses would be class D felonies.

