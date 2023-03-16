Good Question: How do bills in Frankfort get their numbers during the legislative session?

(WKYT file image)
(WKYT file image)(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we cover the legislature, you may hear us referring to bills by number, and that led to today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Alexa and Aimee both ask, How do the House and Senate bills in Frankfort get their numbers during the legislative session?

When covering those bills as they make their way through the legislature, they are usually referred to by their number.

We asked Mike Wynn with the Legislative Research Commission, about this. He told me, in most cases, bills are assigned numbers in the order they are filed. However, some numbers, especially numbers one through ten, are often reserved for priority bills.

We saw that this year with House Bill 1, which was the Republican-led effort to reduce the individual income tax that Governor Andy Beshear signed into law. House Bill 3 was the juvenile justice bill, also a big priority that received a low number.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Smith, 35.
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Senate passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Ky. college after death of wrestler during practice
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool

Latest News

The ACLU of Kentucky says a couple of those stalled bills would support Black Kentuckians.
Black Kentuckians need more consideration from Ky. lawmakers, ACLU says
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them...
Kentucky lawmakers meet for final day before ‘veto break’
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes