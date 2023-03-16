Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington.

According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi location in Hamburg owes back taxes and rent.

The Franklin Circuit Court posted an eviction notice on the front door Wednesday.

The restaurant closed in February.

It’s unclear how much the chain owes in taxes and rent.

The chain’s Fayette Mall location closed in January and the one on UK’s campus closed in 2022.

