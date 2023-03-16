Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another shot of cold air is coming

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of you have been waiting all week for our big warm-up. It is here but it will be quickly followed by a shot of colder air.

In most cases, temperatures will surge up to around 60 degrees. It isn’t that far from normal but it is milder than we have been tracking the past few days. All we have to do to reach the average high is hit 56 degrees. So you see that this isn’t a significant warm-up in the grand scheme of things.

A pretty potent cold front will make its way through the region on Friday. What this means for you is that our official daytime high will occur early in the day and temperatures will fall the rest of it. By the afternoon, we’ll probably see numbers come in around the 40s. This happens during what should be the warmest part of the day.

Temperatures will fall even more into the weekend. Those highs will only be in the 30s for both days.

Take care of each other!

