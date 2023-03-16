Kentucky lawmakers meet for final day before ‘veto break’

Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them were fighting a different battle Thursday at the State Capitol in Frankfort.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is the last day of the legislature before a veto break.

Lawmakers are expected to meet all day to pass bills they believe Governor Andy Beshear is likely to veto. One of those is House Bill 470.

Kentucky Senators are still working to pass the controversial bill, which deals with restricting gender treatments and is opposed by the transgender community. Amendments have been filed, and there is a question if it will even be called up for a vote in the Senate.

Senator Danny Carroll, R-Benton, filed an amendment to the bill. It deals with prohibiting surgical or medical treatment to children under 18 for gender dysphoria and any nonsurgical treatment without a parent’s consent.

The bill is still very much up in the air, and even if the Senate passes it with all the changes, there are questions if the House will agree with those changes.

Also up for a possible vote Thursday is the medical marijuana bill.

“To be determined. It has its two readings. So, it is in the possession of the rules committee. The rules committee has not decided whether that bill will be posted today or not. We are still trying to determine if we have the votes,” said Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

Sen. Thayer says they will likely meet until midnight but want to get most of their work done by 11 p.m. Thursday to get it filed in time.

Lawmakers will reconvene on March 29 for two more days of the session and must adjourn by midnight on March 30.

