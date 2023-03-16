Ky. softball club asking for help after wind damages fields

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many parts of Central Kentucky saw significant damage after March 3’s historic wind storm.

Marshall Park in Georgetown was no exception. People who use the fields say they were already run down and the storm made it worse.

“It kind of just pushed us back even further,” Amithyst Tyler, president of the Scott County Softball Club’s board. “We lost two dugouts, just completely blown over.”

While crews have cleaned up a lot of the damage and debris, some areas are still a hazard.

A light pole fell over during the wind storm landing on top of the bleachers, crushing them. Now, the board is asking the city and community for help.

“These are basically our fields and we want to be able to clean these up,” said Tyler.

Tyler’s two daughters play at the fields and she says the fields weren’t up to par, even before the storm. She says one of the fields floods when there’s heavy rain and all of the old lights need to be replaced, among other things. She says the storm was the tipping point and is hopeful the city will pitch in to clean it up.

“They were all on board. They were like ‘we agree, you know, we’d love to help out. Let us know what we can do,’” Tyler said.

Tyler says anything the city and community can do to help is huge. She says someone has already agreed to build new dugouts.

“I’m blessed to have a community who cares about the youth and sports,” said Tyler.

Tyler says it’s not clear what the city will offer up just yet. She says they still have a lot to do, but their season will still start on April 15.

WKYT reached out to the city for comment, but we haven’t heard back.

