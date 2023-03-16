Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine.

The publication listed the best locally-owned restaurants in each southern state.

Ramsey’s Diner was chosen as Kentucky’s best.

The magazine praised the restaurant’s authentic southern cuisine, including their hot brown - a Kentucky staple.

Katy Coleman, the manager at the Andover location, says she’s honored and appreciative.

We’re all really honored. We’ve been in business for 33 years and we’ve had the same standards and quality of food and service since we’ve opened the door and we’re appreciative to the customers for, you know, keep coming back and enjoying everything we have to offer,” Coleman said.

Ramsey’s has four locations in Lexington.

A fifth is set to open this spring on Leestown Road.

