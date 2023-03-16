Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman convicted in a man’s shooting death was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Dana Caldwell was convicted in the shooting death of 38-year-old Daniel Eric Nantz.

Caldwell was sentenced to five years for second-degree manslaughter and two years for being a convicted felon with a firearm. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

Caldwell originally faced charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She accepted a plea deal in February following felony mediation, which amended and reduced the charges.

According to court documents presented on Caldwell’s behalf, she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted and had been the victim of extreme instances of domestic violence.

The judge ruled she qualified as a domestic violence victim in this case, so she will be eligible for parole after serving 20% of her sentence.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.