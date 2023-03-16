Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman convicted in a man’s shooting death was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Dana Caldwell was convicted in the shooting death of 38-year-old Daniel Eric Nantz.

Caldwell was sentenced to five years for second-degree manslaughter and two years for being a convicted felon with a firearm. The sentences are set to run concurrently.

Caldwell originally faced charges of murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. She accepted a plea deal in February following felony mediation, which amended and reduced the charges.

According to court documents presented on Caldwell’s behalf, she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted and had been the victim of extreme instances of domestic violence.

The judge ruled she qualified as a domestic violence victim in this case, so she will be eligible for parole after serving 20% of her sentence.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Smith, 35.
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Senate passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Ky. college after death of wrestler during practice

Latest News

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
Experts at UK’s Markey Cancer Center say the commonwealth had the highest colorectal cancer...
Colorectal cancer rates decline in the commonwealth
Many parts of Central Kentucky saw significant damage after March 3’s historic wind storm....
Ky. softball club asking for help after wind damages fields
The ACLU of Kentucky says a couple of those stalled bills would support Black Kentuckians.
Black Kentuckians need more consideration from Ky. lawmakers, ACLU says