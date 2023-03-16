Lyon County’s Perry breaks KHSAA boys scoring record

Thursday afternoon inside Rupp Arena, Lyon County junior guard Travis Perry broke a record that has stood since 1956.
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough and Brian Milam
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
“King” Kelly Coleman is arguably the state’s greatest high school basketball legend. His 4,337 points scoring record was thought to be untouchable- that was until Perry came into the picture.

Thursday in the KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 game against Newport, Perry scored 23 points and in the process, broke Kelly’s record on a free throw.

“It’s something obviously very neat, but you know, he didn’t have a three-point line,” Perry said after the game. “It’s never been about the scoring record. It’s been about going out and playing basketball, and something that will only happen once for me, once in however many years it’s been, so it’s just something that I’m very thankful for.”

Perry has been a starter for the Lyons since 7th grade.

“‘King’ Kelly Coleman was a legend in basketball and high school basketball, and you know, for Travis to be in the same sentence, mentioned with him is just humbling in itself,” said Ryan Perry, Travis’ coach and father. “It’s something that we’ll all hold, that he’ll hold especially, but we’ll all hold forever. It’s a big deal.”

Perry has had a big week. He was named the Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday after averaging over 32 points per game this season. He holds an offer from UK.

Lyon County will play in the Elite 8 Friday at 8:30 P.M.

