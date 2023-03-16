Man struck, killed by Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph, deputies say

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone...
Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.(Polifoto/Getty Images via Canva)
By Evan Harris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man was struck and killed by an Amtrak train in Indiana late Wednesday night, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they received a call in the late hours of Wednesday about someone trespassing on the tracks.

Deputies said while they were on their way to respond to that call, a second person called to report that the alleged trespasser was struck by an Amtrak train near U.S. 6 and C.R. 47.

The train was traveling almost 80 mph when the man was struck, deputies said. They also said the man was running on the tracks at the time.

First responders pronounced the man dead at the scene. The man has not yet been identified by the coroner.

The crash remains under investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Smith, 35.
Suspect in Kentucky human trafficking case arrested
A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
Rep. Josh Bray sponsored the bill and spoke at the House Standing Committee on Veterans,...
Senate passes bill aimed at making Ky. ‘2nd Amendment sanctuary’
Brentley Cotton, 3, is recovering at the hospital after he was found unconscious at a hotel...
Mom wants friend to serve time after toddler found unresponsive in hotel pool
Photo: University of the Cumberlands
Settlement reached in lawsuit against Ky. college after death of wrestler during practice

Latest News

Marquette's Tyler Kolek, tournament MVP, center, celebrates with his teammates after winning...
March Madness: Top teams tip off, how to watch first round
Ukrainian Emergency Service rescuers work on a building damaged by shelling in Kramatorsk,...
UN-backed inquiry accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
This photo provided by the U.S. Army Parachute Team shows Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty...
U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident
Cancer is a disease that many Kentucky families, unfortunately, know too well. Some of them...
Kentucky lawmakers meet for final day before ‘veto break’