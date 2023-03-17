Big Blue Nation descends on Greensboro N.C. as Cats get ready for first game

Friday is game day for UK in Greensboro, N.C. UK’s matchup against Providence starts at 7:10...
Friday is game day for UK in Greensboro, N.C. UK’s matchup against Providence starts at 7:10 p.m. on WKYT.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WKYT) - Friday is game day for UK in Greensboro. UK’s matchup against Providence starts at 7:10 p.m. on WKYT.

Do the Cats need the luck of the Irish on this St. Patrick’s Day to advance?

At Greensboro Coliseum, UK fans have already been showing up for the earlier games. Thursday, our crew there saw around a hundred or so UK fans at open practice, but we know that many more either arrived Thursday night or will be doing so before the game.

MORE: Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament

Big Blue fans already in Greensboro do have some time to kill before the big game. Of course, it is St. Patrick’s Day, so what better way to celebrate is at the official UK pep rally location, right across the street from the coliseum at Steel Hand Brewing?

Steel Hand says they really benefit from weekends like this one. This is the third week of hosting fans and they are ready for the Big Blue Nation.

“Last week, we had great crowds in here every day. It was actually some of the best days we have had since we opened the doors and we expect those numbers to even increase this week with the NCAA tournament teams in town and Kentucky will be here. We will be pouring green beer for them its St. Patrick’s Day. So, we will have a little mix of the green with the blue,” said Bonny Bernat, events manager at Steel Hands Brewing.

The UK pep rally is happening at Steel Hands Brewing from 4 to 6 p.m. The cheerleaders and the wildcat will be on hand to get folks hyped up and then you can walk right across the street and get ready to cheer on the Cats.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Latest News

Sam Parrish
GRC outlasts North Laurel 62-54 to advance to Sweet 16 quarterfinals
Martin County was accompanied by a band made up of Pike County Central students. Martin County...
Douglass defeats Martin Co. at Sweet 16, but both leave game victorious
Lyon County's Travis Perry at the free throw line in the KHSAA Sweet 16
Lyon County’s Perry breaks KHSAA boys scoring record
Studies show employers lose billions in productivity during March Madness
WATCH | Studies show employers lose billions in productivity during March Madness