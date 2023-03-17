Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a day of big time change as a powerful cold front sweeps across the state. This is bringing gusty winds, rain and a major temp crash. The end result is a super-duper cold weekend that may feature a few flakes.

Temps today start in the 50s with widespread showers and gusty winds topping 40mph for many. Once the front moves through, temps tank quickly into the upper 30s and low 40s behind the front as the showers quickly shutoff.

Saturday is a windy and cold day as another front crosses the state from the northwest. This may have a band of flurries or light snow showers with it.

This unleashes a bitterly cold March night with temps dropping deep into the teens for many areas. Lows by Sunday morning may reach the low and middle teens for a few spots. Wind chills will be even colder.

Sunday is a sunny day with highs only in the 30s.

The cold lingers into early next week before milder winds blow from the southwest by late Wednesday and Thursday. That boosts temps way up for the end of next week. That’s when the threat for a few showers and storms will enter the picture.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.