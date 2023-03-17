Douglass defeats Martin Co. at Sweet 16, but both leave game victorious

Martin County was accompanied by a band made up of Pike County Central students.
Martin County was accompanied by a band made up of Pike County Central students. Martin County has faced challenges with finances and size, and their neighbors wanted to help them out in the postseason.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 16, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Both Martin County and Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington had special stories behind their fight for the state title.

Students and fans from Martin County drove nearly two and a half hours to Lexington.

“You know the 606 bands together—the area code of the mountains. We started the school year with historic flooding. I think it really did a lot to pull the communities together. Pull the mountains together,” said Jason Humphreys of Pikeville.

This group is with a band that’s made up of Pike County Central students. Martin County has faced challenges with finances and size, and their neighbors wanted to help them out in the postseason.

“As our band director Jason Johnson said, ‘it was just an organic experience where the Pike Central band just came in and started playing for Martin County.’ It was just an impromptu performance,” said Angela Lockhart of Pikeville.

On the other side of the court, Frederick Douglass fans had a much shorter drive, but the road to get there was a long one.

“Everybody has been excited. Everybody has been ready to go,” said Frederick Douglas senior Thomas Howard. “We had our girls lose, and that was tough, but we’re ready to cheer on the boys and help them when the state championship.”

For Howard and his classmates, they are experiencing something no other Douglass class has: seeing their school in the Sweet 16. Capping off what has been a wild high school experience.

“It’s awesome because with COVID and stuff, this year it’s more open than it has been since freshman year. We’re having fun and just trying to take it all in,” Howard said.

Ultimately the Broncos outshined the Cardinals, as the journey to their first state title still has time on the clock.

