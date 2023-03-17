FCPS middle school anounces return to in-person classes

Southern Middle School
Southern Middle School(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at a Lexington middle school will be back in the classroom on March 20.

Southern Middle School students were placed on remote learning for the past two weeks after a fire damaged an art room.

The district says a few classrooms will remain closed while repairs continue.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it was accidental.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Latest News

Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
WATCH | Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
Kentuckians react to controversial passage of ‘anti-trans’ bill
WATCH | Kentuckians react to controversial passage of ‘anti-trans’ bill
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home
WATCH | Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home
NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars
WATCH | NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars