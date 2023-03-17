FCPS middle school anounces return to in-person classes
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students at a Lexington middle school will be back in the classroom on March 20.
Southern Middle School students were placed on remote learning for the past two weeks after a fire damaged an art room.
The district says a few classrooms will remain closed while repairs continue.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters say it was accidental.
