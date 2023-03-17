Georgetown College to face Indiana Tech in NAIA Fab Four

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WKYT) - Georgetown College is making its 14th appearance in the NAIA Fab Four. The Tigers (30-5) will face Indiana Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Tip is set for 8 p.m.

Georgetown defeated Grace on Wednesday, 92-85.

Georgetown is searching for its fourth national championship. Head coach Chris Briggs led the Tigers to the 2013 and 2019 NAIA titles.

