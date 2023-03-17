Georgetown College to face Indiana Tech in NAIA Fab Four

Tigers making 14th appearance in national semifinals
Kyran Jones leads Georgetown College to a 74-60 win over Langston in the NAIA National...
Kyran Jones leads Georgetown College to a 74-60 win over Langston in the NAIA National Tournament.(Georgetown College)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WKYT) - Georgetown College is making its 14th appearance in the NAIA Fab Four. The Tigers (30-5) will face Indiana Tech on Friday at 8 p.m. inside Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City. Tip is set for 8 p.m.

Georgetown defeated Grace on Wednesday, 92-85.

Georgetown is searching for its fourth national championship. Head coach Chris Briggs led the Tigers to the 2013 and 2019 NAIA titles.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Latest News

Transy meets Smith College in the NCAA DIII national semifinal game on Saturday.
Unbeaten Transy women playing in school’s first Final Four
Goodyear Police confirm that seven more victims have come forward in the Christopher Esteen case.
Goodyear masseuse remains licenced despite groping accusations
Friday is game day for UK in Greensboro, N.C. UK’s matchup against Providence starts at 7:10...
Big Blue Nation descends on Greensboro N.C. as Cats get ready for first game
Sam Parrish
GRC outlasts North Laurel 62-54 to advance to Sweet 16 quarterfinals