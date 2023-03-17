GRC outlasts North Laurel 62-54 to advance to Sweet 16 quarterfinals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Perhaps the most anticipated matchup of the opening round at the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 almost turned into a rout. Defending state champion GRC opened a 20-point lead in the second half before taking care of North Laurel 62-54.

The Cardinals got 19 points from the 2022 State MVP Jerone Morton but also saw guard Sam Parrish rip the nets for 15 first half points on his way to a 19-point effort as well.

The Jaguars all-state sensation Reed Sheppard scored 23 points in his final game. The UK signee finished his stellar career with 3,727 points which ranks 3rd all-time in KHSAA history behind Travis Perry of Lyon County and the late ‘King’ Kelly Coleman.

