Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Here comes another cold blast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will fall all day long! By the afternoon hours, most will be hovering around the low to mid-40s.

We waited for the warm-up all week and now we are about to cool things down again. A potent cold front will drive in some much colder air for this afternoon and evening. It’s even colder for the upcoming weekend. I think most of us will experience daytime highs in the 30s for the upcoming weekend. That’s it! The entire weekend will be filled with those colder temperatures. There is a solid shot of teens showing up on Sunday morning!

Spring arrives on Monday at 5:24 pm and all it does is officially arrive because it won’t feel like it! Temperatures will be running below average. Most should come in around 49 degrees.

A Spring spike will show up for the middle and end of the week. Expect another run at 60 degrees or even warmer at times.

Take care of each other!

