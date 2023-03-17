Kentucky Newsmakers 3/19: State Auditor Mike Harmon; financial advisor Kelly Buckley

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with financial advisor Kelly Buckley and Republican candidate for governor State Auditor Mike Harmon.

Harmon is running in a crowded primary with other better-known and better-financed candidates.

But he’s been there before.

Harmon stunned the political prognosticators in 2015 when, as a state representative from Danville, he won statewide office over a far better-financed incumbent.

After easy reelection four years ago, Harmon decided, rather than seek another mid-level constitutional office, he would go for governor.

We’ll talk about his campaign and also about his job as state auditor and some of what he’s been looking into to find wasteful spending or worse.

Kelly Buckley also joins us to talk about concerns raised in the financial sector after recent bank failures. He has a reassuring perspective for Kentuckians.

