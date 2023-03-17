Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Senate Bill 150, a controversial “anti-trans” bill, received near-party line votes in both the House and the Senate. However, six lawmakers voted differently than the rest of their parties.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into how a person votes. Party is not one of mine. It never has been,” said Sen. Robin Webb.

Webb was the only Senate Democrat to vote in favor of Senate Bill 150 on Thursday. Sen. Danny Carroll was the only Senate Republican to vote against it.

“I think the issue is going to be ongoing,” Webb said. “I think some of it will go on to be decided in a court of law where it probably should be, and that was part of the impetuous behind my yes vote.”

Senate Bill 150 began as an act on parents’ rights and protecting teachers who misgender students. It was modified Thursday to include the language of House Bill 470, a bill banning gender-affirming care.

The bill passed the House with a near party-line vote of 75 to 22, with the exception of one democrat (Rep. Ashley Tackett Laferty) voting in favor and three republicans (Rep. Kim Banta, Rep. Stephanie Dietz, and Rep. Killian Timoney) voting against it.

“I felt like we were singling out a very fragile group who already struggle for acceptance and belonging, and I just honestly, I said, ‘this is mean, and I can’t do this,’” said Rep. Banta.

Senate Bill 150 now heads to Governor Beshear’s desk. He is expected to veto the bill, but lawmakers could override that action at the end of the month.

