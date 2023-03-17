NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -With Friday being St. Patrick’s Day and the first round of March Madness for Kentucky basketball, it’s basically Christmas Day for sports bars when it comes to sales.

“I mean, March Madness is huge for sports bars,” said Tilted Kilt general manager Adam Cox. “You couple Kentucky with that upon St. Patrick’s Day, kind of an Irish-themed sports bar. It’s so impactful economically for us; huge.”

Cox says that even yesterday when Kentucky had not played yet, the sales were through the roof.

“Yesterday was great for us,” Cox said. “Yesterday, on a Thursday versus a normal Thursday, almost triple the sales. There is football season, but March Madness is right there with is as far as economic impact. It’s gigantic. It’s the best time.”

This time of year is not just enjoyable for the employees; the customers also enjoy a multi-experience with Big Blue basketball and green beers.

“It’s a great turnout. It’s a good vibe. People are here enjoying themselves, having a Guinness, celebrating March Madness,” said Tilted Kilt customer, Machelle Witler.

This bar says they expect to still be busy whether Kentucky moves on in the tournament or not. But a win from Kentucky Friday night would definitely help sales down the line.

