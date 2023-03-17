NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars

NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -With Friday being St. Patrick’s Day and the first round of March Madness for Kentucky basketball, it’s basically Christmas Day for sports bars when it comes to sales.

“I mean, March Madness is huge for sports bars,” said Tilted Kilt general manager Adam Cox. “You couple Kentucky with that upon St. Patrick’s Day, kind of an Irish-themed sports bar. It’s so impactful economically for us; huge.”

Cox says that even yesterday when Kentucky had not played yet, the sales were through the roof.

“Yesterday was great for us,” Cox said. “Yesterday, on a Thursday versus a normal Thursday, almost triple the sales. There is football season, but March Madness is right there with is as far as economic impact. It’s gigantic. It’s the best time.”

This time of year is not just enjoyable for the employees; the customers also enjoy a multi-experience with Big Blue basketball and green beers.

“It’s a great turnout. It’s a good vibe. People are here enjoying themselves, having a Guinness, celebrating March Madness,” said Tilted Kilt customer, Machelle Witler.

This bar says they expect to still be busy whether Kentucky moves on in the tournament or not. But a win from Kentucky Friday night would definitely help sales down the line.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Latest News

Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
WATCH | Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
Kentuckians react to controversial passage of ‘anti-trans’ bill
WATCH | Kentuckians react to controversial passage of ‘anti-trans’ bill
NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars
WATCH | NCAA Tournament & St. Patricks Day mean big bucks for Lexington bars
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home
WATCH | Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home