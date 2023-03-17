Publix announces plans for second Lexington store

(WKYT file)
(WKYT file)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plans for a second Publix location in Lexington have been announced.

PREVIOUS: Publix announces first Lexington store

According to a press release, the supermarket chain will open another store at Citation Point, at the southeast corner of Georgetown Rd. and Citation Blvd. The store will be approximately 46,000 square feet.

In 2022, the company announced Lexington’s first location off Man O’War and Harrodsburg Roads. That location was slated for a 2024 opening.

An opening time frame for the second location has not yet been established.

