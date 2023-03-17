Publix announces plans for second Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plans for a second Publix location in Lexington have been announced.

According to a press release, the supermarket chain will open another store at Citation Point, at the southeast corner of Georgetown Rd. and Citation Blvd. The store will be approximately 46,000 square feet.

In 2022, the company announced Lexington’s first location off Man O’War and Harrodsburg Roads. That location was slated for a 2024 opening.

An opening time frame for the second location has not yet been established.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.