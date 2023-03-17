Sophia Rosing pleads not guilty in attack on Black student worker

Sophia Rosing pleads not guilty in attack on Black student worker
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former University of Kentucky student accused in a racist attack was back in court Friday.

A plea of not guilty was entered for Sophia Rosing.

A video shows her in a dorm, hitting and shouting racial slurs at a Black student worker.

A grand jury indicted her in February on six counts, including assault and public intoxication.

The university has permanently banned her from campus.

Rosing is due back in court in May.

Her attorneys say she feels remorse for what happened.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
Police confirm 39-year-old Dana Caldwell was arrested Wednesday morning in Lancaster, Ky.
Lexington woman sentenced for manslaughter; qualifies as domestic violence victim

Latest News

Dozens of athletes on a local Special Olympics team are trying to prepare for this year’s...
Ky. Special Olympics team in need of place to practice as time runs out
State troopers say Shannon Gilday broke into Wesley Morgan’s home and killed his daughter,...
Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store
Friday is game day for UK in Greensboro, N.C. UK’s matchup against Providence starts at 7:10...
Big Blue Nation descends on Greensboro N.C. as Cats get ready for first game