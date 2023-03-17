Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A trial date has been set for the man accused of the murder of a former state lawmaker’s daughter.

Jordan Morgan was killed in February 2022.

Police say Shannon Gilday broke into her father’s Madison County mansion, shot it up and killed her. Her father, Wesley Morgan, was injured in the gunfire as well.

Court records show Wesley Morgan filed a wrongful death suit against Gilday in February. Gilday’s mother and a list of unidentified people are also on the suit.

Friday, a Madison County circuit judge set a trial for May 2025.

Gilday’s attorney is also requesting more mental testing for his client, who says there is no doubt on what took place and has said repeatedly Gilday is profoundly mentally ill.

Another pre-trial hearing has been set for May 2023.

