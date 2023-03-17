Unbeaten Transy women playing in school’s first Final Four

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy women’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the DIII Women’s Final Four when it takes on Smith College on Saturday in Connecticut.

The Pioneers (31-0) knocked off New York University last Saturday, 79-63, to advance to the national semifinals.

Smith College features Morgan Morrison, the Division III national Player of the Year. Smith College, also the Pioneers, is 30-1.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.