Unbeaten Transy women playing in school’s first Final Four

Pioneers face Smith College on Saturday
Transy meets Smith College in the NCAA DIII national semifinal game on Saturday.
Transy meets Smith College in the NCAA DIII national semifinal game on Saturday.(Transy Athletics)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Transy women’s basketball team is making its first appearance in the DIII Women’s Final Four when it takes on Smith College on Saturday in Connecticut.

The Pioneers (31-0) knocked off New York University last Saturday, 79-63, to advance to the national semifinals.

Smith College features Morgan Morrison, the Division III national Player of the Year. Smith College, also the Pioneers, is 30-1.

