Church group protests Winchester drag show

Drama unfolded in the City of Winchester Friday night over a drag show.
Drama unfolded in the City of Winchester Friday night over a drag show.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Drama unfolded in the City of Winchester Friday night over a drag show.

That’s Entertainment.’ A drag performance at the Leeds Theater is sold-out for Saturday, but church groups showed up tonight to protest. Meanwhile, a group supporting the LGBTQ community also showed up to advocate for the show.

“We’ve got a show that’s completely sold out, so clearly people want to see entertainment like this,” said Leeds Theater actor Jacob Ernst. “It means a lot to the people to have an opportunity to perform it, but also means a lot to the people who can come out and see so many different types of people represented on stage.”

While the performance itself may be sold out, a small group of people who say they’re against it did show up in downtown Winchester.

“We are not for a drag performance, that’s for sure,” said David, who is against the show. “We aren’t really against any people or anything. We are for a spiritual awakening.”

David joined a couple of dozen people who said they are praying for Winchester walking through Main Street in front of the theater.

“Each person has just been praying as they felt led. So that’s between each individual and God,” David said.

Saturday night, Brett Cheuvron will take the stage as Ms. Niagra.

“Honestly could cry knowing the support. It makes me want to do it more,” said Cheuvron. “I know I’m doing a good job. It’s not hurting anybody.”

The show has raised around $10,000 to benefit the theater and the classes it offers.

Keeping the doors open and lights on is why Bo List says he drove from Lexington to show his support.

“If their idea of a protest is to demonstrate their faith, I think that’s wonderful, and a great use of the First Amendment,” list said. “I also think it’s a great use of the First Amendment for an organization like this to do this type of performance for people who want to see it.”

All proceeds of the show benefit the Leeds Center for the Arts.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
According to Kentucky State Police, a train derailed in downtown Glendale Thursday afternoon.
Train derails in Glendale, Kentucky
A gourmet burger chain is leaving Lexington. According to the Herald Leader, the BurgerFi...
Gourmet burger chain’s last Lexington location closes
The FTC has accused Fortnite of tricking players into incurring unwanted charges.
Fortnite maker to pay $245 million for tricking users
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store

Latest News

Members of Big Blue Nation packed KSBar & Grille for Friday night’s game, where some longtime...
Fans pack KSBar & Grille to watch UK vs. Providence
We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 2 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
WATCH | Trial date set for man accused in Kentucky mansion murder
Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote
WATCH | Ky. lawmakers who broke from party lines on ‘anti-trans’ bill explain their vote