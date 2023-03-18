Fans pack KSBar & Grille to watch UK vs. Providence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Members of Big Blue Nation packed KSBar & Grille for Friday night’s game, where some longtime fans were hoping to see the Cats win.

On this St. Patrick’s Day, these fans were counting on blue to be their lucky color.

Diehard Kentucky fans securing their spot at KSBar & Grille hours before tip-off looking to root the Cats to their first NCAA win in four years.

“We were just sitting at home. We’ve watched every game pretty much at home this season. It was just a night to come out,” said Elizabeth Springate of Harrodsburg.

Springate and her husband are lifelong Kentucky fans. Like many in Big Blue Nation, she remembers growing up with the Cats and the lifestyle you take on.

“I started watching Rupp’s Runts when I was, well, I don’t want to give my age! I wasn’t too awfully young. But, my father got me really interested in that team, and we watched every game that season on a black and white TV,” Springate said.

There’s just something special about being a Kentucky Wildcat. Fans will tell you it’s not always easy to be a fan. But the Blue runs deep.

“When it’s over, everybody is excited about a big win. When it doesn’t turn out so well, you have somebody to have comradery with to kind of share your misery,” Springate said.

The Cats will play Sunday against the winner of the Kansas State Montana State game.

Game times will be released once all games are complete.

