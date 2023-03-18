George Rogers Clark has chance to repeat, takes down Douglass, 51-44
Cardinals will face Warren Central in matchup from last year’s final
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark will get a chance to defend its state title. The Cardinals defeated Frederick Douglass on Saturday afternoon, 51-44, to advance to the Sweet 16 championship game.
Jerone Morton led the winners with 20 points. Sam Parrish chipped in 13 for the Cardinals (30-5)
Kai Simpson led Frederick Douglass (33-3) with 13 points. Armelo Boone finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
GRC will face Warren Central on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, in a rematch of the 2022 state title game. Tip is set for 7 p.m.
