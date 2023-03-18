George Rogers Clark has chance to repeat, takes down Douglass, 51-44

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark will get a chance to defend its state title. The Cardinals defeated Frederick Douglass on Saturday afternoon, 51-44, to advance to the Sweet 16 championship game.

Jerone Morton led the winners with 20 points. Sam Parrish chipped in 13 for the Cardinals (30-5)

Kai Simpson led Frederick Douglass (33-3) with 13 points. Armelo Boone finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

GRC will face Warren Central on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, in a rematch of the 2022 state title game. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.