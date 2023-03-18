George Rogers Clark has chance to repeat, takes down Douglass, 51-44

Cardinals will face Warren Central in matchup from last year’s final
George Rogers Clark will have a chance to defend its state championship after knocking off...
George Rogers Clark will have a chance to defend its state championship after knocking off Frederick Douglass on Saturday in the Boys' Sweet 16.(KHSAA)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - George Rogers Clark will get a chance to defend its state title. The Cardinals defeated Frederick Douglass on Saturday afternoon, 51-44, to advance to the Sweet 16 championship game.

Jerone Morton led the winners with 20 points. Sam Parrish chipped in 13 for the Cardinals (30-5)

Kai Simpson led Frederick Douglass (33-3) with 13 points. Armelo Boone finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

GRC will face Warren Central on Saturday night at Rupp Arena, in a rematch of the 2022 state title game. Tip is set for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store
We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Steve Lutz is the new men's basketball head coach at Western Kentucky University.
Lutz hired at WKU
Georgetown College's Jake Ohmer shoots against Indiana Tech on Friday in the NAIA Fab Four.
Georgetown falls in NAIA Fab Four
Woodford Co. guard Layton Starks dribbles against Warren Central in one Sweet 16 semifinal game.
Warren Central ends Woodford Co.’s run at Boys’ Sweet 16
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
UK beats Providence 61-53 in first round of NCAA Tournament