Georgetown falls in NAIA Fab Four

Indiana Tech 80, GC 71
Georgetown College's Jake Ohmer shoots against Indiana Tech on Friday in the NAIA Fab Four.
Georgetown College's Jake Ohmer shoots against Indiana Tech on Friday in the NAIA Fab Four.
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WKYT) - Georgetown College’s bid for a fourth NAIA National Championship fell short on Friday night. The Tigers were ousted by Indiana Tech, 80-71, in the national semifinals.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half. But a cold-shooting second half doomed Georgetown (30-6).

Guard Jake Ohmer led the Tigers with 20 points. Kyran Jones finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

