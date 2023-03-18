Georgetown falls in NAIA Fab Four

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WKYT) - Georgetown College’s bid for a fourth NAIA National Championship fell short on Friday night. The Tigers were ousted by Indiana Tech, 80-71, in the national semifinals.

The Tigers led by as many as 16 points in the first half. But a cold-shooting second half doomed Georgetown (30-6).

Guard Jake Ohmer led the Tigers with 20 points. Kyran Jones finished with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.