Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures for Next Week
Cooler air and sunshine will settle in, behind a cold front, for Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the middle 30s.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air and sunshine will settle in, behind a cold front, for Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the middle 30s.

High pressure will keep us dry through Tuesday.

We’ll end the week, on a soggy note, before drying out next Saturday.

Highs warm from the middle 30s, on Saturday, to the 70s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store
We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

Cooler air and sunshine will settle in, behind a cold front, for Sunday. Expect a mix of sun...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures for Next Week
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps For The Weekend
A cold shot of air is coming
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another cold shot of air blows in today
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Here comes another cold blast