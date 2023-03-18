Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air and sunshine will settle in, behind a cold front, for Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds as highs warm to the middle 30s.

High pressure will keep us dry through Tuesday.

We’ll end the week, on a soggy note, before drying out next Saturday.

Highs warm from the middle 30s, on Saturday, to the 70s, by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.