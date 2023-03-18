Lutz hired at WKU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky has turned to Steve Lutz to become the next men’s basketball head coach, the school announced on Saturday.

Lutz led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, including the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win when the Islanders defeated SEMO in the First Four last week.

“We are excited to name Steve Lutz as our next head coach,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said. “He is a proven winner and a respected coach with a track record of consistent success in recruiting, player development, academics, and community involvement.

Lutz replaces Rick Stansbury, who resigned after seven years in Bowling Green.

