Lutz hired at WKU

Replaces Rick Stansbury
Steve Lutz is the new men's basketball head coach at Western Kentucky University.
Steve Lutz is the new men's basketball head coach at Western Kentucky University.(Western Kentucky Univ.)
By Steve Moss
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKYT) - Western Kentucky has turned to Steve Lutz to become the next men’s basketball head coach, the school announced on Saturday.

Lutz led Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances, including the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament win when the Islanders defeated SEMO in the First Four last week.

“We are excited to name Steve Lutz as our next head coach,” WKU Director of Athletics Todd Stewart said.  “He is a proven winner and a respected coach with a track record of consistent success in recruiting, player development, academics, and community involvement.

Lutz replaces Rick Stansbury, who resigned after seven years in Bowling Green.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A popular Lexington restaurant is featured in Southern Living magazine. The publication listed...
Lexington restaurant named Kentucky’s best by popular magazine
(WKYT file)
Publix announces plans for second Lexington store
We are tracking a large police presence at a Marathon on N MLK Blvd and Third St.
Police: 1 dead and 1 injured in shooting at Lexington Marathon
March Madness
Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament
The FBI announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the return of Maria del Carmen...
American woman reported kidnapped in Mexico

Latest News

George Rogers Clark will have a chance to defend its state championship after knocking off...
George Rogers Clark has chance to repeat, takes down Douglass, 51-44
Georgetown College's Jake Ohmer shoots against Indiana Tech on Friday in the NAIA Fab Four.
Georgetown falls in NAIA Fab Four
Woodford Co. guard Layton Starks dribbles against Warren Central in one Sweet 16 semifinal game.
Warren Central ends Woodford Co.’s run at Boys’ Sweet 16
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
UK beats Providence 61-53 in first round of NCAA Tournament